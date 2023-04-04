Toyo Tires Announces Size Expansion for Regional Drive Tire Line

Toyo Tires announced a 19.5-inch size expansion for its Toyo M671A regional drive tire. The newest size addition further broadens Toyo Tire’s M671A commercial tire application for urban and regional fleets, including 225/70R19.5 G/14 and 245/70R19.5 H/16 sizes available now.

According to the company, the M671A 19.5-inch provides superior traction, exceptional fuel efficiency, and excellent wear life. Improved tread compounds developed through the company’s proprietary Nano Balance Technology contribute to these features.

In addition, Toyo said the M671A incorporates its advanced e-balance design, which maintains the tread profile of the tire while reducing strain at the bead area and belt edge for greater stability and longevity under heavy loads. It also features an optimized wide tread pattern with 3D sipes that provide even contact pressure, increased traction and reduces irregular wear for longer tire life.

The combination of a high elongation top belt and stone ejectors helps protect the casing from cuts and damage providing retreadability. Advanced tread and sidewall compounds provide raised fuel efficiency, the company says.

“The new 19.5-inch sizes for the M671A regional drive tire provide a broader range in options for the ever-growing final mile delivery segment,” said Dave Johnston, senior product manager, commercial truck tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Greater stability is provided through a closed shoulder with an extra durable sidewall for city hazards while delivering outstanding traction for inclement weather.”

The M671A regional drive tire includes both 19.5-inch and 22.5-inch sizes in five SKUs: 225/70R19.5 G/14, 245/70R19.5 H/16, 295/75R22.5 G/14, 11R22.5 G/14, and 11R22.5 H/16.