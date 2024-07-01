 Toyo Tire U.S.A. releases the M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Commercial Tires

Toyo Tire U.S.A. releases the M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire

The company said this tire is built to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency, retreadability and casing durability.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Toyo-Tires-M156-commercial-tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. introduced the Toyo M156 urban and regional all-position commercial tire. This SmartWay-pending tire delivers long, even wear and excellent fuel efficiency, the manufacturer said. Building upon its predecessor (the M154), Toyo said this tire features advancements to maximize removal miles, fuel efficiency, retread-ability, and casing durability for a high return on investment, while providing performance and safety.

Related Articles

According to Toyo, the M156 tire boasts several upgraded features to achieve maximum removal miles, including a four-rib pattern and new patented buttress sidewall design that ensure even pressure distribution on the center and outer ribs of the contact patch, reducing irregular wear. The manufacturer said long-lasting, low rolling resistance is achieved with specialized cap, base and sidewall compounds combined with Toyo’s e-balance technology. These compounds and technology, along with a high-elongation top belt, wider belt package, and a new carcass profile all help minimize the growth of the tread profile and reduce strain at the bead and belt edges, enabling the tire to maintain a uniform, flatter tread radius, which enhances fuel efficiency, turning stability, casing durability, and wear resistance in high-scrub environments, Toyo said. A center groove design with angled groove walls and stone ejectors helps resist irregular wear and tearing, minimize stone retention, and protect the casing, while the outer grooves feature a stabilizer rib to prevent rib flex, promoting even tread wear.

“Toyo remains committed to developing commercial tires that deliver reliable performance and help minimize costs for our customers,” said David Demo, product manager of commercial truck tires at Toyo Tire U.S.A. “The upgraded features in the M156 urban and regional all-position tire provide significant improvements in longevity and fuel efficiency that meet the demands of today’s modern fleets.”

The new M156 commercial tire sizes will be produced in 19.5-, 22.5-, and 24.5-in. wheel diameters and will be available starting in July.

You May Also Like

Vogue-Tyre-Cadillac-Escalade
Yokohama-Rubber-RY53
Magri-GRI-partnership
bfgoodrich-ko3-tire
EV Bizz

ZC Rubber unveils new EV series and EV editions of Westlake and Goodride tires

ZC Rubber introduced the Westlake ZuperAce EV, alongside the EV editions of Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 EV Ready and Goodride Solmax 1 EV Ready.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
ZC-Rubber-EV-tire-lineup

ZC Rubber launched its latest EV tire lineup at The Tire Cologne 2024. With the theme “E-Mobility Is Coming Your Way," ZC Rubber introduced three products, including the Westlake ZuperAce EV, alongside the upgraded EV editions of Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 EV Ready and Goodride Solmax 1 EV Ready.

The unveiling of the Westlake ZuperAce EV featured ZC Rubber's Vice President, Zhiqiang Jiang and Henry Shen, alongside Arsenal soccer star, Robert Pirès. The manufacturer said the joint appearance underscored the tire's features and highlighted the partnership between ZC Rubber and Arsenal.

Read Full Article

More Commercial Tires Posts
TGI brings Duramás radial truck tires to the U.S. market

The company says Duramás TBR tires have been tested in countries where overloading and poor road conditions are the norm.

By Christian Hinton
TGI-Duramas-radial-tires
Ralson Tire North America debuts RTR71 commercial truck tire

The RTR71 is built tough for spread axle trailer use, and features a robust casing design to resist cuts and chips.

By Christian Hinton
Ralson-RTR71
Last-mile delivery demand continues to grow, boosting the tire market

Tire dealers are in an ideal position to grow their commercial business and increase profits.

By Denise Koeth
light-duty-last-mile-1400
The commercial tire market is cautiously recovering from 2023 challenges

To better understand commercial tire expectations for the remainder of the year, Tire Review recently sat down with Pierluigi Cumo, VP of B2B products at Michelin North America.

By David Sickels
Michelin-Commercial-Truck-Tires-1400

Other Posts

Continental equips the Chevrolet Traverse with OE tires from its CrossContact series

Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20 and 22 inch sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_PP_Crosscontact-lx20
Apollo Tyres expands Vredestein Pinza HT and Ultrac Vorti i sizes

Vredestein Pinza HT has been introduced for premium SUVs in India in 16- to 18-in. sizes, while the Ultrac Vorti i has been expanded for luxury SUVs by introducing it in 21- and 22-in. sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Ultrac-Vorti-i-launch
Radar Tires adds six SKUs to Renegade-X M/T tire line

The company is now offering 16 SKUs for this line, which was originally launched with 10.

By Christian Hinton
Radar-Renegade-X-4
Turbo Wholesale Tires launches Lexani Volt-EC EV tire

The company said these ultra-low rolling resistance tires help extend the range in EVs while performing well in wet weather conditions.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-volec-ev-lexani