 Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest is Back

News

Toyo is celebrating automotive photography with its latest contest that promises exclusive prizes for winners.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Toyo photo contest

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has launched its seventh annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest. This year’s edition plans to be a celebration of automotive photography, showcasing the talent and creativity of enthusiasts as they submit their best “dramatic lighting” shot.

Toyo said the grand prize package includes the winner’s photo displayed and featured at the Shutter Space Collaborative Car Meet & Automotive Photo Gallery in Southern California on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Additionally, the winner’s photography will be shared on Toyo Tires’ social media channels. They will also receive a Westcott FJ Wireless 2-Light Portable Flash Kit, a Pelican 1535 Air Carry-On Case and an exclusive Toyo Tires branded DSPTCH camera strap. The Grand Prize winner will have the opportunity to be a guest photographer for Toyo Tires during the 2023 SEMA Show.

“We are excited to invite automotive enthusiasts and photographers to participate in the Seventh Annual Toyo Tires Shutter Space Automotive Photo Contest,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.

