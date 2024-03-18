Toyo launches the Toyo M655 tire for commercial light trucks

Toyo Tire U.S.A. is launching the Toyo M655 size for commercial light truck tire applications. Toyo said the M655 on- and off-road tires provide traction under heavy loads on unimproved roads for mining, energy, agriculture, construction and forestry use. Additionally, each tire carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) designation for all-weather traction.

The M655 tire is build for resistance to cuts and chips, sidewall impacts and irregular wear, Toyo said. The manufacturer said specialized compounds deliver protection against cuts and chips on unimproved roads, as well as heat-resistance that withstands stresses under load enhancing the tire’s longevity and resilience. The sidewall also comes equipped with an extra buttress that protects against cuts and abrasions. Moreover, Toyo said the tire is engineered with E-balance technology to minimize tread profile growth and maintain uniformity throughout its lifespan.

Toyo said all-weather traction is facilitated by a wide contact patch and deep tread. Additionally, the inclusion of waved sipes contributes to its grip in diverse weather conditions. For added versatility in icy conditions, the tire is pinned to readily accept TSMI #15 studs, Toyo said.

“The new light truck sizes are a great addition to the Toyo M655 power lineup.” David Demo, product manager, commercial truck tires, Toyo Tire U.S.A. said. “They are designed to support vehicles that encounter extreme on-/off-road conditions, while leaving the driver feeling confident that they will complete the job.”

Toyo said the new M655 light truck tire sizes will be produced in 17 and 18-in. wheel diameters. Popular fitments include the Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Ford E-Series, Ford F-250/F-350 and Ram series trucks. In addition to the new light truck sizes, the existing M655 medium truck 19.5-in. size, and future medium truck 22.5- and 24.5-in. sizes (coming late 2024) will provide a solution for demanding conditions, the manufacturer said.

The M655 will be available starting in April.