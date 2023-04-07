Torqata Welcomes New Female Leadership

Torqata Data & Analytics has welcomed Kirsten Zaremba, Ashley Hoyt, and Kate Beirowski to its team.

Zaremba joins the company as the new director of marketing, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry supporting the automotive aftermarket, dealers, and vehicle manufacturers, such as Volkswagen, the company says. Among the initiatives she was part of at the Auto Care Association, she led efforts to ensure secure and direct access to vehicle data with the “Your Car. Your Data.” campaign and Right to Repair. In addition, she is a Women in Auto Care member, on the Wheel and Tire Council for SEMA, and an ambassador ofor the TechForce Foundation.

As the newly created senior manager of business development and partnerships, Hoyt brings more than 10 years of experience to her role. She is an experienced partnership manager, the company says. Most recently, she created the Enterprise CSM team at RepairPal, a software company for auto repair and maintenance, and defined the team’s mission and recruitment goals. In addition, she is a member of Women in Auto Care and YANG.

Beirowski joins Torqata as the director of inside sales. She has built successful sales teams over her 10 years of experience as a sales leader in the logistics and automotive industries. In addition, she is a member of Women in Auto Care.

Torqata also announced the promotion of Liz Schneider to vice president of product. Schneider joined Torqata in 2021 as a product area manager. She has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry in various roles serving retail, small business and commercial clients.