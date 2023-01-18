 Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the "best of the best" at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors

Above and beyond customer service. High levels of expertise. Continuous training. Always improving. Does this sound like your shop or a tire dealer you know? Nominate it to win the 2023 Tire Review Top Shop Award, presented by Coats. Click here to start recognizing independent tire dealers today!

Now in its 17th year, Tire Review is once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program. These dealers are a pillar in their communities and epitomize the key attributes of a highly successful business.

This year, we’re changing the contest up a bit to reflect new brand goals. We believe these changes will streamline the Top Shop process, allow independent tire dealers to better showcase their businesses and better honor the staff at the tire dealer’s location that keeps the business running. This year’s changes include:

  • We will have one Top Shop Winner. In the past, we’ve had one Winner and three Finalists. Now, nominations will be narrowed to the Top 10 and a winner will be chosen by an independent panel of judges from the Top 10 shops.
  • To provide judges with more information about each shop, those in the Top 10 will be asked to submit a video or written essay about certain aspects of their business. The more information each business gives will help the judges make a decision.
  • Those that are not chosen as the winner will be selected to participate in other Tire Review editorial opportunities to showcase their business and its operations.
  • Prizes are still included! The Winner will receive a cash prize from Tire Review, equipment from Coats and an invitation to other industry events, including the 2023 SEMA Show!

What hasn’t changed? The Top Shop Award continues to recognize extraordinary and elite independent tire dealers across the country who exemplify quality, innovation, service excellence and professionalism in all they do. These tire dealers and their stellar teams are always raising the bar of what quality customer service looks like in the tire business.

So, what are you waiting for? Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Click here to nominate a shop for this prestigious award.

