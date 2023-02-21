Titan Debuts ‘World’s Largest’ R-2 Farm Tire at NFMS 2023

Titan International introduced its R-2 deep-tread tire in what the company is calling the world’s largest farm tire size — the LSW1400/30R46. This latest addition to the radial Goodyear Custom Flo Grip line is being brought to market to meet the growing demand for greater combined flotation and traction from growers in regions and applications that face incredibly wet field conditions, the company said. Titan debuted the new tire at the National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) 2023 from Feb 15-18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Back in 2016, we introduced the world’s largest ag tire in our Goodyear Optitrac line, which is an R-1W tread. The demand for that tire has since skyrocketed, but there are some applications that really should be running a deeper R-2 tread,” said Scott Sloan, global ag/LSW product manager, at Titan. “We’ve been hearing from a lot of growers in the southeast, the Dakotas, southern Minnesota and elsewhere that they wanted an LSW1400 option in an R-2. We’re excited to now offer that. We think it’ll be a game changer for them.”

Titan said the LSW1400 serves as a better-performing replacement to smaller singles (such as a 900/60R32), as well as to standard factory duals (such as 520/85R42) in the front combine position.

According to Titan, the LSW1400 will provide:

● A 40% reduced inflation pressure, which means significantly less soil compaction and field rutting, which inhibits yield;

● Footprint improvement which spreads the already lower inflation pressures over a wider area to further reduce soil compaction and improve yield;

● Improved traction by offering significantly more power to the ground with the larger — but easier-on-the-soil — footprint;

● Maximum road speeds thanks to the Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) design, which dampens road lope. LSW allows for roading at full speeds, which can have a significant impact on productivity and profitability for custom harvesting operations, in particular.