Titan Sponsors Farm Fit Training at NFMS 2023 and Beyond

Titan International is sponsoring Farm Fit Training, an online health and fitness program founded and run by Amanda Nigg, also known as @FarmFitMomma on her Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels.

The sponsorship aims to shed light on the mental health crisis within the agricultural community, utilizing Farm Fit Training health and nutrition programs as a means for helping address it. Nigg will join Titan at National Farm Machinery Show (NFMS) from Feb. 15-18 to host activities and discuss programs with attendees in booth #4084.

“We at Titan believe being part of the agricultural community comes with a responsibility to look after the 2% of the population that feeds 100% of the world,” said Kim Boccardi, vice president of Marketing at Titan. “The statistics around on-farm mental health are staggering, and by working with FarmFitMomma, we hope to reduce the stigma of asking for help, while providing greater access to wellbeing programs that are otherwise hard to come by in rural communities.”

Statistics show that farmer suicide rates are anywhere from two- to five times higher than the general population. Numerous studies have also shown that proper nutrition and exercise can significantly reduce stress, anxiety and depression — something that hits close to home for Nigg, who founded Farm Fit Training during a trying time in her family’s lives.

“There’s no doubt farming comes with a tremendous mental burden, which our family has certainly experienced, but I’m a firm believer that life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it,” said Nigg. “Since launching Farm Fit Training in November 2020, I’ve been incredibly blessed to witness the personal transformation — both physically and mentally — of hundreds of farmers who have enrolled. To offer these programs exclusively to the agricultural community to which I’m so closely connected — I know I’ve found my calling.”

Farm Fit Training has three certified personal trainers (CPTs), who are also certified nutrition consultants (CPNs) — Amanda included. The core program is called Farm Fit Foundations, which is a six-week program with 1:1 online coaching, focusing on 15-25-minute strength training. Enrollees also gain access to a sustainable nutrition program focused on macronutrients, a video library of workouts, exclusive access to the Farm Fit Training app, daily check-ins with certified coaches and access to weekly podcalls with Amanda. Those that complete the Foundations program may be eligible for Farm Fit Advanced, which focuses on compound strength training, and provides additional resources and all the perks of the Foundations program.

To kick off the sponsorship, Titan is offering a 30-Day Shred Challenge to its employees, which entails five workouts per week for four weeks, as well as mental health consultations on off days. Following the pilot with Titan, the program will open applications to the broader agricultural community, starting Feb. 14 at NFMS 2023, with the program beginning Feb. 26.