 TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TireTutor-SureCritic

TireTutor and SureCritic entered an agreement to combine TireTutor’s all-in-one automotive software with SureCritic’s reputation management platform. The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation and performance, according to SureCritic.

According to the companies, recent surveys in the automotive repair industry reflect that online reviews are the most influential part of a business’s digital presence, with 91% of consumers stating they consult online reviews.

“In this digital age, it’s critical for all businesses to master the art of online customer engagement in order to acquire and retain loyal customers,” David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic said.

Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

Husband and wife Jake and Allie Silbernagel had joked for years that they could never survive as business partners, and as of early 2022, they’d certainly never had a conversation about owning their own tire business. But by Easter, a short conversation in a goat barn paired with a little divine intervention changed everything.

