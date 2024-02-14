TireTutor enters authorized reseller agreement with SureCritic

TireTutor and SureCritic entered an agreement to combine TireTutor’s all-in-one automotive software with SureCritic’s reputation management platform. The review platform is designed to drive customer engagement, increase customer pay loyalty and boost a business’s online reputation and performance, according to SureCritic.

According to the companies, recent surveys in the automotive repair industry reflect that online reviews are the most influential part of a business’s digital presence, with 91% of consumers stating they consult online reviews.

“In this digital age, it’s critical for all businesses to master the art of online customer engagement in order to acquire and retain loyal customers,” David Brondstetter, CEO of SureCritic said.