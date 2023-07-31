 TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) and Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. TireHub says it has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in the last 18 months, bringing the total network to 80 TLCs. The company says it has plans to add more in the coming months and is also slated to open its first regional distribution center later this year.

“Every new facility we open demonstrates our commitment and ability to serve dealers and retailers across the United States,” TireHub CEO Ted Becker said. “We are focused on providing more premium Goodyear and Bridgestone products to more markets and customers across the United States. TireHub’s growth trajectory remains strong despite industry and market challenges.”

“Along with the support of our shareholders, the success we have experienced is due to the hard work and dedication of our Hubbers,” Becker continued. “Our first five years have been momentous, and TireHub isn’t slowing down anytime soon. We look forward to more growth in the months and years ahead.”

ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Event in Europe

The event showcased the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber hosted a dealer conference and driving experience event for European dealers at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from July 11-13. This event provided an opportunity for the company’s European dealers and customers to experience and evaluate the performance of two flagship tires, the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1.

TIA Says Right to Repair Pact Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The Tire Industry Association says the agreement lacks the necessary teeth to ensure compliance.

By Christian Hinton
SimpleTire Partners with Sonsio Vehicle Protection

SimpleTire and Sonsio Vehicle Protection say they want to address the challenges faced by ATV and UTV owners when seeking tire replacement options.

By Christian Hinton
Autel Extends Commercial Vehicle Coverage on MaxiSYS 909CV

The update expands diagnostic capabilities to cover some of North America’s popular light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Drive Announces Partnership with Babcox Media

Babcox Media will actively promote Drive Expo 2023 and take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters.

By Christian Hinton
Doran Announces Tire Monitoring Integration with Samsara

Data includes notifications for cautionary and critical low-pressure alerts, rapid deflation events, and high tire temperature conditions.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
