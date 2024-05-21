How organizers of the first T.I.R.E. Summit plan to bridge technology with tire industry needs

I don’t care if you’ve been in the tire industry for 40 years or 40 days – a lot has changed since you got started. Recently, some of the biggest changes are happening on the technology side: AI, smartphones and sophisticated software have never had such a presence on the shop floor. There’s too much to wrap your head around to successfully keep the evolutions in the industry straight.

To help address this, Anyline is this year announcing the first-ever T.I.R.E. Summit, emphasizing its focus on Technology, Insights, Regulations, and Engagement, taking place this year on June 13 in Vienna, Austria. During a recent conversation with Chris Plaichner, chief product officer at Anyline, he highlighted the need for industry players to share knowledge and explore new technological applications.

“There’s a real demand in this industry because so many things are changing,” he says. “We want to understand what’s possible, how others do it, and how they apply the technology.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Plaichner shares his thoughts on how shifting from traditional methods of tire shop management to real-time, mobile-based solutions can enhance efficiency and accuracy, how artificial intelligence is becoming a game-changer for the industry, and what can be expected from the upcoming event – even hinting at a U.S.-based version in the near future.

