 CEOs of 10 Tire Manufacturers Unveil Two-Year Sustainability Plan

The 2024-2025 work-plan emphasizes tire-emission research, circular end-of-life tire management and enhanced sustainability assessments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tire-Industry-Project tool kit for end of life tires

The CEOs of 10 leading tire manufacturers gathered this week to confirm a two-year Tire Industry Project (TIP) work-plan focused on research and action for sustainability in the tire lifecycle, including tire-emission research and end-of-life tire management. TIP said its work-plan for 2024 and 2025 builds on its established program of scientific research with enhanced action and stakeholder engagement across projects relevant to environmental, social and governance (ESG) in the tire sector.

“Our new work-plan underscores the commitment of our members to a tire value-chain that has positive impact on people and planet,” TIP Executive Director Larisa Kryachkova said. “We are evolving and taking an increasingly collaborative and solution-oriented approach to building the knowledge, engagement and action required to drive a sustainable tire lifecycle.

The CEOs of TIP member companies meet regularly to review project progress and approve work-plans. The work-plans are also reviewed by an assurance Group of independent scientists who provide guidance on the scientific relevance and robustness of planned research.

TIP’s members are Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear, Hankook, Kumho, Michelin, Pirelli, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Toyo Tires and Yokohama. TIP is co-chaired by Bridgestone, Continental, Goodyear and Michelin.

Components of the new 2024 and 2025 workplan include:

  • Tire-emission research and mitigation:

TIP said it will initiate a global conference to bring the scientific community and other subject matter experts together to advance both scientific understanding and mitigation action on tire emissions, including tire and road wear particles (TRWP). TIP will also organize open calls for projects, to catalyze studies into tire emissions beyond TRWP.

TIP will continue efforts to generate representative tire emissions to advance tire emission risk assessments. In parallel, the project’s increasingly solution-oriented approach will see the generation of data and methods to guide mitigation actions and the launch of TRWP-mitigation pilot projects.

  • End-of-life tire management:

End-of-life tires (ELT) are a valuable resource for the circular economy, and improving their sustainable management is a TIP priority, according to the project. TIP will contribute expertise to updating international guidelines that will drive more sustainable global movement and management of ELT. Complementing this, TIP will deliver workshops, tools and data to build stakeholder capacity for more circular ELT management.

  • More effective sustainability assessments:

TIP has also committed to developing tire specific sustainability definitions and methodologies to enable the tire industry to deliver more effective circularity and sustainability assessments. The definitions and methodologies are expected to improve tire sector alignment on sustainability reporting, improving both the transparency of claims and making it easier to compare progress across the sector, TIP said.

  • Building on the achievements of the 2022-2023 work-plan:

A review of 2022 and 2023 work-plan noted the publication of six peer-reviewed scientific studies, including the development of methods that help the identification of TRWP in environmental samples, and research to better understand the aging of TRWP in the environment.

The 2022-2023 review also covered the expansion of TIP’s reporting on key performance indicators for an improved assessment of industry contributions to the most relevant UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets.

Toyo Tire Signs Industry-University Partnership

Toyo Tire partnered with the University of Novi Sad in Serbia to jointly research and develop sustainable raw materials.

Handshake agreement

Toyo Tire Holdings of Europe GmbH, the holding company in Europe of Toyo Tire, has announced an agreement on an industry-university partnership for research and development of sustainable raw materials with the University of Novi Sad.

Located in the north of the Republic of Serbia, the city of Novi Sad is the second largest city in Serbia after the capital Belgrade. Since its foundation, the University of Novi Sad has expanded as the country’s centerpiece institution of higher education to become one of the largest universities in central Europe, with 14 faculties, nearly 50,000 students and over 5,000 faculty members, Toyo said.

