Tire Discounters promotes Charles Curlee to SVP, chief operations officer

Tire Discounters has promoted Charles Curlee to SVP, chief operations officer. In his new role, Curlee will lead Tire Discounters and its subsequent brands’ operations, support the organization’s strategy, and drive business performance goals, the company said.

Curlee, who began as a regional manager at Tire Discounters seven years ago, has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry including family-owned Kauffman Tire, which is based in Atlanta, GA. He will continue to be based in Atlanta and has been instrumental in Tire Discounter’s expansion in the area, which now includes 20 Tire Discounter retail stores and five Butler Tire stores in Greater Atlanta, the company said. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Charles to chief operations officer to drive our operational excellence and strategic growth,” said Jamie Ward, president & CEO of Tire Discounters.