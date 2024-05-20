Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

Tire Discounters will partner with the Atlanta Braves as the official tire retailer partner for the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

“The new partnership will be a home run for Braves fans,” Jamie Ward, president of Tire Discounters said. “When the Braves hit home runs, fans will save on new tires plus a free alignment and a free oil change with our Tire Discounters Round Tripper Promotion.”

With the “Round Tripper” promotion, the offer includes incentives based on how many home runs are hit in a game:

One home run = $75 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change;

Two home runs = $100 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change;

Three home runs = $125 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change;

Four or more home runs = $150 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change.

The Round Tripper promotion is good at all Tire Discounters locations in Atlanta, GA; Chattanooga, TN; Huntsville, AL; Knoxville, TN and Nashville, TN.

There are now 21 Tire Discounters outlets in the Atlanta area and the retailer also has locations across eight states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia in addition to Georgia.