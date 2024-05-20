 Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Tire Discounters partners with the Atlanta Braves for home run promotion

For every home run hit by the Braves this year in a game, Tire Discounters will give fans discounts on Goodyear/Cooper tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Tire Discounters will partner with the Atlanta Braves as the official tire retailer partner for the Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

Related Articles

“The new partnership will be a home run for Braves fans,” Jamie Ward, president of Tire Discounters said. “When the Braves hit home runs, fans will save on new tires plus a free alignment and a free oil change with our Tire Discounters Round Tripper Promotion.”

With the “Round Tripper” promotion, the offer includes incentives based on how many home runs are hit in a game:

  • One home run = $75 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change; 
  • Two home runs = $100 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change; 
  • Three home runs = $125 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change; 
  • Four or more home runs = $150 instant discount on Goodyear/Cooper set, free alignment and a free oil change.

The Round Tripper promotion is good at all Tire Discounters locations in Atlanta, GA; Chattanooga, TN; Huntsville, AL; Knoxville, TN and Nashville, TN.

There are now 21 Tire Discounters outlets in the Atlanta area and the retailer also has locations across eight states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia in addition to Georgia.

You May Also Like

TIA-Midtronics-tour
Anyline-TIRE-summit
Radar-Tyres-SGA
Yokohama-Geolander
News

Apollo Tyres begins Piccadilly marketing for Vredestein Ultrac Pro tire

The animation will include periodic takeovers of the entire digital Piccadilly Circus billboard, which is the largest digital advertising display in Europe.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Vredestein_Apollo-marketing-display-1400

Apollo Tyres commenced a pan-European out-of-home (OOH) marketing drive for its new Vredestein Ultrac Pro summer tire. The campaign kicked off with an animated display on the Piccadilly Lights advertising board at Piccadilly Circus in London, UK. Visible to onlookers 24 hours per day, the animation will include periodic takeovers of the entire digital Piccadilly Circus billboard, which is the largest digital advertising display in Europe.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
GRI ‘Green x Circle’ initiative in Sri Lanka meant to empower women

The company said these endeavors aimed to address diverse needs of the community, focusing on both women empowerment and youth motivation.

By Christian Hinton
GRI-Empowering-Women
Gallery: Turbo Wholesale Tire open house

Highlights from this year’s annual Turbo Wholesale Tires open house event, which featured a trade show, dinner and buyers event.

By Christian Hinton
Turbo-Wholesale-Tires-open-house-raffle
Ascot Supply Corp. promotes Mark Paquette to vice president

Paquette will work under the direction of current President David Kessler and officially begin his new role on June 3.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Paquette-Ascot-Supply
TIA applauds EPA study on crumb rubber infill for sports

The study concluded that differences in measurements between players using fields with crumb rubber infill and those using grass fields were negligible.

By Christian Hinton
Roy-Littlefield

Other Posts

Apollo Tyres commissions new tulip variant for 15th anniversary of Vredestein acquisition

The “Kanwar Tulip” has purple petals, which Apollo executives say echo the primary hue of the Apollo Tyres logo.

By Christian Hinton
apollo-tyres-tulip-variant-vredestein
Continental celebrates U.S. tire manufacturing plant anniversaries

Continental is celebrating five years in Clinton, MS, 10 years in Sumter, SC and 50 years in Mount Vernon, IL plants.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_clinton-manufacturing-plant
Goodyear recalls certain G622 RSD, size 225/70R19.5 tires

According to NHTSA, affected tires contain a tire identification number (TIN) that is missing the four-digit week and year code mark.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
Falken Tires team takes second at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series

George and Lora Leyner took second-place at the 2024 East vs. West vs. Texas W.E. Rock Championship Rock Crawling Series event.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-racing-rock-crawling-1400