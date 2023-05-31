 Tire Changer Technology to Help Improve Productivity  

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
What's Treading

Tire Changer Technology to Help Improve Productivity  

Rick Kennedy, product manager for tire changers at The Coats Company, shares what new technology is essential for investing in a tire changer today.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

A myraid of tire changers exist on the market today, so how do you know which one is right for your shop? Saying a new tire changer is a huge investment is an understatement, yet in order to service the wheel assemblies you’re seeing in your bays today, as well as those coming down the line, identifying the technology your techs need to perform proper and efficient tire service each time is a must.

Related Articles

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, we’re joined by Rick Kennedy, product manager for tire changers at The Coats Company, who shares what new technology is essential for investing in a tire changer today and how Coats is looking to make the tire technician’s job easier.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

  • Tire changer technology to look out for to service both today’s wheel assemblies and those in the future (0:52);
  • How Coats designed its new Maxx series of tire changers to address technicians’ biggest pain points (4:44);
  • Rick compares the Maxx series to previous Coats tire changer models to emphasize the convenience features they added through field research (9:54);
  • The testing process for the Maxx Series (12:08);
  • Examples of tire changer technology that allow technicians to perform their jobs safer and change tires faster (15:10).

Subscribe to the audio podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-Lug-Nut
Continental-Metric Tires
Whats-Treading-EV-Tires
Continental-Brake-Failure
Garage Studio

Help Customers Choose the Right All-Terrain Tire

All-terrain tires are designed to perform well both on and off-road, making them a popular choice for truck and SUV owners.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental- All-Terrain

Your customers have a ton of options when it comes to picking the right tires for their vehicle. It’s up to you to help the customer decide the best option for them based on their needs and driving habits.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we tell you three ways to help your customers choose the right all-terrain tire.

Read Full Article

More What's Treading Posts
Big O’s Brian Maciak: ‘We Have Aggressive Plans’ for Growth  

We connect with Big O Tire’s Brian Maciak to discuss how Big O plans to grow its footprint and how it is creating a more digital customer experience.

By Madeleine Winer
Big O Tires Brian Maciak
Getting In-Depth on Right to Repair in Maine with VIP Tires & Service  

Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP Tires & Service, shares how his team is leading the effort to educate consumers about right to repair in Maine and why this issue should be top-of-mind for auto repair shops across the country.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Tim Winkeler-VIP-Tires-right-to-repair
Helping Your Customers Make Sense of Ag Tire Technology

To help us differentiate ag tire technology in the market today, Titan International’s Scott Sloan joins us on the podcast.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-Scott-Sloan-Titan International
Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums, Talks ‘Four-Season’ Tires 

Kenda is taking its ‘Podium to Pavement’ philosophy to the track.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis

Other Posts

Troubleshooting Porsche TPMS

Tips for diagnosing Porsche TPMS systems and performing relearns.

By Madeleine Winer
Porsche TPMS
TBC to Divest Tire Kingdom and NTB Locations to Mavis

The 595 NTB and Tire Kingdom stores Mavis is acquiring are in Florida and Texas, as well as other states in the mid-Atlantic, Midwest and South.

By Madeleine Winer
Nexen Announces Plans for US Plant

Nexen plans to invest approximately $1.3 billion to build a factory in the US with the Southeast as its target region.

By Madeleine Winer
Nexen Tire Tech Center
TireHub is Now a Mickey Thompson Distributor

Mickey Thompson’s Baja Boss and Baja Legend products will be distributed by TireHub and available to its customers.

By Christian Hinton
TireHub Mickey Thompson