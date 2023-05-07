Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

The Tire Industry Project (TIP) appointed Larisa Kryachkova as executive director, succeeding Anne-Cécile Rémont.

Kryachkova holds a doctorate in business administration with the focal topic of research in sustainability and has extensive experience in finance, change management and sustainability realized through posts held with the Ardagh Group and Owens-Illinois, TIP said.

“Larisa’s appointment comes at a key moment for the Tire Industry Project,” wrote TIP’s executive committee. “We recently announced an evolution of the project and we are enthusiastic about Larisa’s contribution to delivering on our enhanced mission, to anticipate, understand, and address global environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.”

Built upon the pillars of research, action and engagement, and communication, TIP said it updated its organizational structure and work program to complement the continuing sustainability-driven program of scientific research with enhanced action, stakeholder engagement and communication across a suite of ongoing and new projects relevant to ESG in the tire sector.