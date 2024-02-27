 TIA, USTMA form the Tire Recycling Foundation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

TIA, USTMA form the Tire Recycling Foundation

Central to the foundation's goal is the ambition to achieve 100% recycling of end-of-life tires in sustainable markets.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
John-Sheerin

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) revealed the formation of the Tire Recycling Foundation, a collaborative initiative aimed at fostering sustainable and circular market solutions for end-of-life tires, during the 2024 OTR Tire Conference. John Sheerin, director of end-of-life tire programs at USTMA, joined Dick Gust, CEO of TIA, on stage to introduce this initiative.

Related Articles

Sheerin emphasized the foundation’s mission to expand sustainable and circular market solutions for scrap tires through research, development of innovative technologies, and enhanced collaboration across the tire value chain.

TIA says the formation of the Tire Recycling Foundation stems from “extensive industry consultations,” including a three-day listening session organized by the Tire Industry Project in 2021. The foundation’s board of directors, comprising representatives from tire manufacturers, distributors, retailers, collectors, recyclers, and tire-derived product producers, will convene for its inaugural meeting in March.

Central to the foundation’s goal is the ambition to achieve 100% recycling of end-of-life tires in sustainable markets. Through strategic partnerships, fundraising initiatives, and targeted interventions, Sheerin said the foundation aims to catalyze the transition toward a profitable and self-sustaining tire recycling ecosystem.

You May Also Like

Dick-Gust-introduction
Patrick_Etheridge-1400
BKT-receiving-award-1400
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
News

Yokohama’s Geolandar tires win multiple classes at 2023 King of the Hammers

Yokohama’s Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers race.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
KOH-Yokohama

Yokohama Rubber vehicles equipped with the company's Geolandar off-road tires for SUVs and pickup trucks finished first in three classes at this year’s King of the Hammers off-road race held in California from Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The King of the Hammers, which is the season opener for the year-long Ultra4 National Series racing tour, combines desert racing and rock crawling. The winning drivers are Zach Szymik in the 4900 Can-Am Sportsman Stock UTV class, Bailey Cole in the 4600 Currie Enterprises Stock class and Duane Garretson in the 4500 Yukon Gear and Axle Modified class. At this year’s King of the Hammers, Yokohama Rubber supplied its Geolandar tires to more than 25 participating vehicles. The tires supplied included Geolandar M/T G003 mud terrain tires and race versions of the same, as well Geolandar SD off-road racing tires sold in overseas markets.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Chad Geer

Geer will be Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ new director of MC product, marketing & motorsports.

By Christian Hinton
Chad-Geer-Sumitomo-Dunlop-1400
Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s OTR Tire Conference, featuring speakers on OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.

By Christian Hinton
Matt-White-live-service-group
Apollo Tyres introduces new recycling initiative

Apollo will repurpose the pledged (used) tires and use the recycled rubber crumb to create football pitches for the underprivileged.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Expo3
Nominations for 2024’s Top Shop award are now open

Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Nominate a shop today!

By David Sickels
topShop-1400

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres receives A- sustainability score from CDP

This is the fourth consecutive year that Nokian Tyres has received an A- for its climate work.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-score-low-emissions-stock
Club 3633 nominations for 2024 are open

Club 3633 is an exclusive group of industry professionals that celebrates the next generation of innovators in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
club3633-nominations-1400
Straightaway Tire brings on industry vets to promote training initiatives

John Wafler and Jason Servidio will drive platform-wide internal training initiatives for Straightaway Tire.

By Christian Hinton
Straightaway-Tire-stock
TyreXpo Asia 2024 confirmed for Bangkok

The event is expected to attract over 4,000 international attendees from around 60 countries.

By Christian Hinton