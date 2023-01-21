 TIA, MOHR Host Virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership Training Class

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

TIA, MOHR Host Virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership Training Class

TIA said the upcoming vRTSL course aims to develop the interpersonal skills retail managers need to create connections.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail are revving up their online leadership training offerings for 2023 starting with the first virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRTSL) class of the year scheduled for Feb. 8-March 29.

Related Articles

TIA said the upcoming vRTSL course aims to develop the interpersonal skills retail managers need to create connections, coach and retain associates who consistently deliver exceptional performance and memorable customer experiences. Class participants will learn proven strategies to keep their teams engaged, inspired and productive no matter the challenges and surprises that may come their way, the organizations say.

In all, TIA and MOHR will offer seven online leadership training classes in 2023 for managers of retail, commercial and multi-store tire dealerships. In addition to three vRTSL classes, two virtual Commercial Tire Store Leadership (vCTSL) and two virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership (vRML) courses will be offered.

February’s vRTSL class will feature eight two-hour sessions. These include two sessions on “Role of the Leader,” and individual sessions on “Discovering Your Leadership Style,” “Communication Skills,” “Setting Performance Expectations,” “Improving Below Standard Performance,” “Effective Floor Supervision” and “Coaching in Real Time.”

The classes will take place on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Eastern) on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Cost is $750 per participant and includes virtual facilitation, DISC and 90-day post-training microlearning.

To register for the February vRTSL class, visit the TIA website, and click on Training and Retail Shop under Leadership Training.

You May Also Like

Tj Tennent
News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Truck Fleet Repair

Since 1980, Truck Fleet Repair has provided fleet services in Norfolk, VA.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
McCarthy-Tire-Service

McCarthy Tire Service has purchased Truck Fleet Repair, a single-location commercial tire dealer in Norfolk, VA, from owner Nancy Millstein. Truck Fleet Repair has provided Greater Hampton Roads community with commercial fleet maintenance and repair since 1980. All Truck Fleet Repair teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Carrie Crutsinger who will continue to manage this location on Ballentine Boulevard, McCarthy Tire said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Know a tire dealer that is the “best of the best” at what they do? Nominate them for the 2023 Top Shop Award, presented by Coats.

By Madeleine Winer
Telle-Team-TIA-Honors
Tire Industry Veteran Launches Altia Management Consulting

Prior to founding Altia Management Consulting, Keefe spent 20 years in leadership roles at Coats Company.

By Madeleine Winer
Keefe-Altia-Management
Firestone Industrial Products Reidentifies as Firestone Airide

FSIP, a subsidiary of Bridgestone America and the original air spring company, is unveiling its new brand identity, Firestone Airide.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA Promotes New VP of Sales

Rob Montasser has accepted the position of vice president of replacement sales, said Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA).

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Bridgestone Wins Caterpillar Supplier of the Year Award

Caterpillar procurement leadership presented the award at their Supplier Excellence Recognition event in Dallas, Texas.

By Christian Hinton
Wessels Named CEO of Leeds West Group, Schader Now Exec. Chairman

Schader will now focus on the growth and expansion of the company from a global perspective across all of its investment platforms.

By Madeleine Winer
Leeds-West-Derek-Wessels-CEO
Nokian Tyres Recaps North American Achievements in 2022

Despite unexpected challenges, 2022 ended as a success for Nokian Tyres, thanks to strong partnerships and more.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas

By Christian Hinton