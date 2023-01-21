TIA, MOHR Host Virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership Training Class

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and MOHR Retail are revving up their online leadership training offerings for 2023 starting with the first virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRTSL) class of the year scheduled for Feb. 8-March 29.

TIA said the upcoming vRTSL course aims to develop the interpersonal skills retail managers need to create connections, coach and retain associates who consistently deliver exceptional performance and memorable customer experiences. Class participants will learn proven strategies to keep their teams engaged, inspired and productive no matter the challenges and surprises that may come their way, the organizations say.

In all, TIA and MOHR will offer seven online leadership training classes in 2023 for managers of retail, commercial and multi-store tire dealerships. In addition to three vRTSL classes, two virtual Commercial Tire Store Leadership (vCTSL) and two virtual Retail Multiunit Leadership (vRML) courses will be offered.

February’s vRTSL class will feature eight two-hour sessions. These include two sessions on “Role of the Leader,” and individual sessions on “Discovering Your Leadership Style,” “Communication Skills,” “Setting Performance Expectations,” “Improving Below Standard Performance,” “Effective Floor Supervision” and “Coaching in Real Time.”

The classes will take place on Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. – Noon (Eastern) on Feb. 8, 15 and 22 and March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Cost is $750 per participant and includes virtual facilitation, DISC and 90-day post-training microlearning.

To register for the February vRTSL class, visit the TIA website, and click on Training and Retail Shop under Leadership Training.