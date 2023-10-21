 TIA, MOHR to Offer November Virtual Retail Sales Training Course

The three-session course will focus on skills to enhance customer service, sales abilities of retail tire personnel.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
training-shop

The Tire Industry Association and partner MOHR Retail are offering a virtual Retail Sales & Service (vRSS) course in November focused on the development needs of retail tire sales associates to drive sales and increase customer loyalty. The class has spots available for those wanting to register. The course consists of three, two-hour virtual sessions on Nov. 7, 14 and 21 designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of tire shop sales personnel so that they can add value to every customer interaction.

Session one will center on the customer, maintaining and enhancing self-esteem and providing efficient customer service. The discussion will include three service skills to create an environment where customers feel welcomed and relaxed, TIA said.

Session two will cover five primary skills for helping customers make decisions when buying and enhancing their experience with additional recommendations. This class also will go over how to ask purposeful questions, selling value, listening to reinforce decisions, expanding the sale and closing the sale.

Session three will delve into overcoming objections and gaining customer commitment and include actual practice of the skills and strategies in small group breakout sessions. Students will apply a five-step service interaction to their own real-world scenarios and go over how to use what they’ve learned so they can apply it at their own place of employment. TIA said students will have access to a 90-day reinforcement mobile app with gamification and competitive leaderboard to maximize retention.

Classes will meet virtually on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon EST and cost is $350 per person. To register and for more information, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/training/leadership-training/retail-sales-service.

