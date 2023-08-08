TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and partner MOHR Retail will offer two virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes beginning in September.

The virtual retail and commercial tire store leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills tire store managers need to create connections, coach and retain their teams and enhance productivity and customer service.

TIA said the virtual Commercial Tire Store Leadership (vCTSL) class and virtual Retail Tire Store Leadership (vRTSL) class consist of eight two-hour sessions covering topics like the role of a leader, communication skills, setting performance expectations, and more and class curriculum is modified to reflect the appropriate retail or commercial store scenarios.

The commercial tire leadership class is scheduled for Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – noon Eastern time starting Sept. 5 and running through Oct. 24. The retail leadership class will take place at the same time, but a day later, on Wednesdays, from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25.

To learn more and to register for either or both classes, visit the TIA website www.tireindustry.org, click on training and either retail shop or commercial shop under leadership training.