TIA’s EV Advisory Council tours Midtronics HQ

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) said its Electric Vehicle Advisory Council (EVAC) recently embarked on a knowledge-gathering trip at Midtronics’ world headquarters in Willowbrook, IL. Representatives from TIA’s EVAC, including Chairman Mark Ferner, John Evankovich from Sam’s Club, Glen Nicholson from Midas, and Government Affairs VP, Roy Littlefield IV, convened with over a dozen members of Midtronics’ leadership team.

The agenda included a formal council meeting, a facility tour and a presentation and demonstration led by the Midtronics EV platform team. The EVAC participated in on-site demonstrations, to increase their knowledge base on various aspects of EV technologies, according to TIA.

TIA said the day’s discussions provided insights into industry trends and emerging technologies, enhancing the EVAC’s understanding of industry-recommended practices and future opportunities in the electric vehicle sector.

“The EVAC sends our gratitude to Midtronics for the enlightening dive into the latest EV technology, enriching our understanding of these innovations and their potential.” Littlefield IV said.