TIA introduces the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award

During the 2024 OTR Tire Conference, Tire Industry Association (TIA) President, Keith Jarman, unveiled plans to honor Marvin Bozarth by establishing the Marvin Bozarth ETS Technician of the Year award. Jarman recounted the beginning of TIA’s tire technician training program, a vision championed by Bozarth over 30 years ago.

Eligibility for the award requires TIA membership and completion of the 200-Level Commercial Tire Service (CTS) and Earthmover Tire Service (ETS) programs. Each TIA member company will have the opportunity to nominate one OTR technician, with finalists selected by the TIA board of directors and the winner chosen by an anonymous committee comprising OTR manufacturers and suppliers.

“The winner will receive the rock star treatment they so richly deserve,” Jarman said. “TIA will cover their registration, hotel accommodations, travel expenses, and taxes, flying them and a guest to the 2025 OTR Tire Conference.”

Jarman explained the importance of sponsorship in making the award possible, stating his commitment as the first sponsor. Sponsorship opportunities are available for $1,000, with surplus funds allocated towards TIA training scholarships for the year, determined by the selection committee.