TIA chooses Planet Hollywood for SEMA pre-show events

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) revealed the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as the host hotel for the pre-show events leading up to the Global Tire Expo (GTE) during the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, taking place from Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

TIA’s pre-show events, encompassing the annual membership meeting and cocktail reception, are set to take place on Monday, Nov. 4. The association said these events offer networking opportunities and insights into the latest TIA developments. Attendance is complimentary, however, securing a spot requires a reservation of a ticket.

The deadline for room block reservations is Sept. 23.