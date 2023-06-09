 TIA Offers First Farm Tire Service Class in Four Years

TIA Offers First Farm Tire Service Class in Four Years

TIA will offer specialized training for farm tire technicians in Iowa.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
For the first time since 2019, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) is offering a training class specifically for tire technicians who work in the farm tire service industry.

TIA’s Advanced 200-Level Farm Tire Service (FTS) Hands-on Class will take place June 20-23 at Stellar Industries Inc. in Garner, Iowa.

This four-day course features one day of classroom work followed by three days of comprehensive hands-on training using a service truck, hydraulic tools and a variety of other equipment needed to service these tires.

Along with service truck operation, the class will cover site preparation and equipment lifting; hydraulic tool operation and maintenance; single-piece demount, mount and inflate on machine and off machine; dual demount, mount and inflate; three-piece demount, mount and inflation on machine; and install and remove liquid ballast.

Students who successfully complete the final exam will receive a certificate of completion. Tuition is $595.

News

Turbo Wholesale Tires Acquires Tire Wholesalers

As part of the transaction, the Kogel family has become partial owners in the combined business alongside Kingswood and the Sepetjian family.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
tire distribution

Turbo Wholesale Tires, a designer, supplier and wholesaler of proprietary and third-party branded tires backed by Kingswood Capital Management, LP, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Tire Wholesalers Inc., a Michigan-based wholesale distributor of third-party branded tires. As part of the transaction, the Kogel family has become partial owners in the combined business alongside Kingswood and the Sepetjian family.

