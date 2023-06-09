TIA Offers First Farm Tire Service Class in Four Years

For the first time since 2019, the Tire Industry Association (TIA) is offering a training class specifically for tire technicians who work in the farm tire service industry.

TIA’s Advanced 200-Level Farm Tire Service (FTS) Hands-on Class will take place June 20-23 at Stellar Industries Inc. in Garner, Iowa.

This four-day course features one day of classroom work followed by three days of comprehensive hands-on training using a service truck, hydraulic tools and a variety of other equipment needed to service these tires.

Along with service truck operation, the class will cover site preparation and equipment lifting; hydraulic tool operation and maintenance; single-piece demount, mount and inflate on machine and off machine; dual demount, mount and inflate; three-piece demount, mount and inflation on machine; and install and remove liquid ballast.

Students who successfully complete the final exam will receive a certificate of completion. Tuition is $595.