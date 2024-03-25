 TIA's Advanced Farm Tire Service training to take place in June

TIA’s Advanced Farm Tire Service training to take place in June

The training class for technicians in the agricultural and farm tire industries is set to take place June 11-14.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TIA_training-

The Tire Industry Association‘s (TIA) upcoming Advanced Farm Tire Service (FTS) training class for technicians in the agricultural and farm tire industries is set to take place June 11-14 at Stellar Industries in Garner, IA. TIA said its Advanced FTS Training program provides technicians with hands-on instruction and classroom knowledge of the farm tire industry.

According to TIA, the curriculum will cover a range of topics, including:

  • Service truck operation: Hands-on training for operating service trucks equipped with essential tools in farm tire service operations;
  • Site preparation and equipment lifting: Techniques for site preparation and safe lifting practices to facilitate tire servicing in various agricultural settings;
  • Hydraulic tool operation and maintenance: Practical instruction on the operation and maintenance of hydraulic tools commonly used in farm and agricultural tire service;
  • Demounting, mounting and inflating techniques: Training on demounting, mounting and inflating single-piece, dual and three-piece tires;
  • Liquid ballast installation and removal: Instruction on the proper installation and removal of liquid ballast in farm tires.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a partner in Stellar Industries to host this class,” Kevin Rohlwing, TIA’s chief technical officer, said. “With the classroom space, service trucks and equipment on-site, we can deliver a hands-on experience that improves technician performance after the class. When you explain the risks in person and then show them how to service farm tires safely, it has a positive effect on safety.”

