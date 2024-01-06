TIA Releases 2024 Training Dates

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) released its 2024 training schedule, offering programs to enrich skills and knowledge within the tire industry. Kicking off the year is the Automotive Tire Service Advanced Instructor 400 Level Tour, featuring 18 modules covering vital aspects of tire and wheel service. From safety practices to advanced techniques in tire maintenance, the program provides step-by-step procedures for comprehensive industry knowledge, TIA said.

Key dates and locations for ATS Adv. Instructor 400 Level classes:

March 19-22: Los Angeles;

May 21-24: Detroit;

Aug 27-30: Seattle;

Oct (TBD): Louisville;

Nov (TBD): Charlotte;

Dec (TBD): Baltimore.

The Commercial Tire Service 400 Level Tour dives into essential practices like jacking, lifting and in-depth tire and wheel inspections. Covering Rapid Installation and Service Techniques (RIST) and adhering to U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) guidelines, the program equips professionals with advanced skills, TIA said.

Key dates and locations for CTS Inst. 400 Level classes:

April 9-12: Brooksville, FL;

May 14-17: Youngstown, OH;

Sept 10-13: Youngstown, OH;

Dec 3-6: Brooksville, FL.

The Advanced Earthmover Tire Service 200 level class offers specialized training in service truck operation, equipment lifting, hydraulic tool operation, and more. Professionals gain hands-on experience in servicing one, three and five-piece tires on and off the machine, TIA said.

Key dates and locations for Adv. ETS 200 Level classes:

April 16-19: Brooksville, FL;

May 21-24: Youngstown, OH;

Sept 17-20: Youngstown, OH;

Dec 10-13: Brooksville, FL.

The TIA Earthmover Tire Service Instructor 400 level class provides advanced instruction, covering safety guidelines, speed restrictions, and hands-on training in demounting, mounting and inflating tubeless OTR tires on various rims, TIA said.

Key dates and location for ETS Inst. 400 Level class:

Aug 13-16: Garner, IA.

The Advanced Farm Tire Service training focuses on service truck operation, equipment lifting, and hydraulic tool operation. Professionals gain expertise in single-piece and dual tire demounting, mounting and inflation on and off the machine, TIA said.

Key dates and location for Adv. FTS 200 Level class:

June 11-14: Garner, IA.

TIA said it partners with MOHR Retail to bring leadership training to the tire industry. The program covers leadership styles, communication, performance expectations and effective supervision.

Key MOHR Retail Program dates: