 The Benefits of Using Three-Belt Tire Technology on Trucks - Tire Review Magazine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Sponsored Content

The Benefits of Using Three-Belt Tire Technology on Trucks

Double Coin Tires
By Double Coin Tires

Sponsored by Double Coin Tires

As tire technology, construction and building processes continue to evolve, three-belt tire technology has become the standard in commercial trucking. The high-strength steel fibers of a tire belt play an important role in the durability and longevity of your customer’s tire investment. With higher fuel costs and government regulations around truck tires, the benefits of three-belt tire technology are clear: lower rolling resistance, better fuel economy and the use of fewer raw materials.

“If a fleet customer is an EPA SmartWay carrier and requires lower rolling resistance products, use of three-belt technology not only reduces fuel consumption but also adds to the carrier’s achievable sustainability goals,” said Aaron Murphy, senior vice president of CMA/Double Coin.

Three-belt structures were adopted when radial tires began to replace bias tires. Compared to a regular bias belt design, a three-belt package provides improved treadwear and ride.  It also allowed for the retread process to utilize the casing in order to reduce fleets’ tire and maintenance costs.

You might be asking yourself: How can lower rolling resistance and better fuel economy be achieved when adding something like a tire belt to a tire’s construction? Let’s explain.

Rolling Resistance

Three-belt technology helps reduce rolling resistance in tires by providing a less rigid, lighter tire. A tire’s belts help maintain its shape and provide a more even distribution of the load. This reduces the deformation of the tire as it rolls, which in turn, reduces the energy required to move the tire forward. A great example of this technology can be found in Double Coin’s FT105 trailer tire. Because of its three-belt construction, the FT105 uses less energy to make one tire rotation.

Improved Fuel Efficiency

In addition, three-belt technology allows for a reduction in the weight of the tire, which further contributes to reduced rolling resistance. This can result in improved fuel efficiency, which is a critical factor for the trucking industry. A fuel-efficient casing is 50-65% of the fuel efficiency of a tire, so a lower rolling resistance SmartWay-verified tire casing will not only save fleets at the pump but also be a great candidate for extending these benefits through the retread process.

Environmental Impact

Manufacturing three-belt tires can also help minimize the environmental impact of tire manufacturing. Three-belt technology allows for the production of lighter tires, which can lead to reduced energy and fuel consumption, as well as lower greenhouse gas emissions.  Whether in the manufacturing of tires or during the transportation of goods, three-belt technology can have a positive impact on air quality and lower raw material consumption.

As customers’ needs have evolved, so has the use of new tire technology. Double Coin is committed to providing reliable and efficient solutions for commercial tire dealers for their fleet customers. To learn more, email [email protected],   call 888-226-5250 or visit www.doublecointires.com.

Sponsored by www.doublecointires.com.

You May Also Like

Sponsored Content

Importance of Belt Measuring Tools

Use the correct tool to measure the effective belt length at the cord line.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Pop the Hood

How would you measure the length of a belt that does not have the part number on it? Would you measure the inside with the ribs or the backing of the belt? Should it be measured on or off the pulleys? What would you use to measure the length of the pulley? A string, ruler, tape measure?

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
K&M Tire Dealer Benefits: Continental Tire’s Boost Program

It pays to be a K&M Mr. Tire and Big 3 Tire program dealer – literally. In an effort to maximize program dealer profitability, K&M’s Continental Tire rewards program, called the “Continental Boost Program,” provides participants with quarterly cash payouts that can be further boosted based on order commitments. The best part? Participation is simple

By K&M Tire
3 Predictions for the Auto Repair Industry in 2023

Over the last year, auto shops have faced all kinds of challenges, from worker shortages to supply chain delays to increasing demand for services as more consumers repair their vehicles instead of replace them. What are the defining auto industry trends of 2023 so far? From the ongoing auto technician shortage to a demand for

By Shopmonkey
Why Electric Vehicle Drivers Need Tires Made for EVs

Just as manufacturers develop specific tires to suit different driving styles and segments, electric vehicles also need to be outfitted with specific tires to maximize safety and performance. EVs are at their best when equipped with tires designed to reduce rolling resistance to secure maximum driving distance and minimize charging. However, many of today’s tire

By Hankook Tire USA
For Rugged Durability, Turn to the Mastercraft Courser Trail

Professional tire dealers know that there’s a right tire for any job. When your day consists of one job after another, you need one tire does just that, like the new Mastercraft Courser Trail tire. The Mastercraft Courser Trail is an all-terrain truck and SUV tire designed to work as hard as your customer’s vehicle

By K&M Tire

Other Posts

New Online B2b E-commerce Portal From Yokohama Off-highway Tires Streamlines Inventory Management

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has launched a new B2B E-Commerce Portal to put more inventory management power in the hands of tire distributors and dealers. The new system features a range of benefits, including: • 24/7 real-time product availability by warehouse• Searchable catalog by product name, SKU number or size• Quick-order features that speed

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires
What’s New at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions?

What’s new at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions? Buckle up! There is a whole lot of excitement happening! This past August, All Star Lighting acquired Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions. All Star Lighting is a company that specializes in the reconditioning and distribution of automotive OEM headlights, fog lights, marker lights, taillights and side view mirrors. These

By Tire Review Staff
Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
BKT’s Tips to Deal with Ag Tires on Steep Slopes

Driving a three-ton piece of agricultural machinery in the fields is one thing; doing the same on slopes is quite a different matter. We’re not just talking about the operational difficulties and mechanical effort it takes; it’s more about the driver’s safety. The risk of rollovers or accidents in certain situations is very high. For

By Madeleine Winer
Agrimax RT765 BKT
New Skid Steer Radial Designed With Dealers and Operators

The new Galaxy AT Grip Steel from Yokohama Off-Highway Tires was designed from the ground up in close consultation with OTR tire dealers and skid steer operators. The result is a revolutionary radial that delivers all-around performance and longer tire life for skid steers.             “With the AT Grip Steel, we’ve combined all the advantages

By Yokohama Off-Highway Tires