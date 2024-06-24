TEXA, Motor Information Systems partner on access to OEM repair information

TEXA USA has partnered with Motor Information Systems to provide free access to OEM repair and service information. TEXA IDC5 Car diagnostic software provides free access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform, TEXA said. This will be available for integration with North American region registered IDC5 accounts, with new purchased and registered IDC5 Car as of June.
TEXA said techs should download TEXA IDC5 updates from their active subscription. TEXA releases monthly updates to ensure teams are operating with the latest dealer-level diagnostics.