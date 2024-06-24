TEXA, Motor Information Systems partner on access to OEM repair information

Team Falken driver Justin Hall secured a first-place finish in the 4500 class racing with the Wildpeak R/T race tires in the 4500 class and Edwin Abd of ABD Motorsports took third in the 4400 class racing with the Wildpeak M/T race tires.

At the start of the event, Hall was unable to participate in the qualifying race due to one of his crank seals pushing out. To resolve the issue, he put silicone on it and let it set overnight so it would be good to go for the main races. Not participating in the qualifying heat put him behind the competition in the first heat. Team Falken said starting from the back was only a minor inconvenience for Hall. Throughout the whole race, the silicone held up well and Justin was able to pass the competition in the first heat, securing a first-place lead.