Texa Software Releases New Coverage for McLaren, Tesla

Texa has released its IDC5 software. The company said this confirmed new coverage is for McLaren and Tesla, as well as security full access unlock VW group vehicles, and full security access with AutoAuth for FCA vehicles. The latest diagnostic features within the IDC5 software provide enhanced visual dashboards for all models, to display live data tests on a single screen to compare at a glance instead of list form.
