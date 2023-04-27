 Texa USA Releases the Axone Voice Diagnostic Tool

This diagnostic tool is Texa's first with voice recognition.

By Christian Hinton
Texa USA has announced the release of its first hands-free multi-environment diagnostic tool, the Axone Voice. Axone Voice is a single portable diagnostic device that interacts between the technician and the diagnostic software, the company says.

The company said Axone Voice is its first diagnostic tool with voice control, a function developed in collaboration with Microsoft and designed to support technicians through all diagnostic steps. It is also Texa’s first tool that uses facial recognition to securely identify users by unlocking a series of exclusive functions to access diagnostic authentication procedures required by manufacturers that require regular confirmation, Texa says.

The Axone Voice is equipped with a 13.3-in. multi-touch screen with a maximum resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. The tool is also equipped with two 8 MP cameras, one in the front and one in the back. The first one is used for facial recognition and the second one is more useful during remote assistance to allow the Texa Call Center to see real-time the conditions of a vehicle, the company says.

Texa says the IDC5 software provides multi-environment vehicle connection with the Texa TXT Multihub to adapt to any vehicle interface.

