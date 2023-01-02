 Telle Tire Acquires Jerry's Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ

Telle Tire has big expansion plans for 2023 with plans for 20 locations by the summer.

Madeleine Winer
Telle Tire & Auto Centers, Tire Review’s 2022 Top Shop Winner, has acquired Jerry’s Tire Sales in Edwardsville, Illinois and the real estate of a former Subaru dealership in St. Louis, Missouri. Jerry’s Tire Sales, located 45 minutes east of St. Louis where Telle is based, was founded in 1962 and owned and operated by two brothers Brian and Keith Lee. The storefront in downtown Edwardsville is a 9,400-square-foot building with nine service bays and is capable of stocking up to 1500 tires, Telle Tire said.

“Brian and Keith over the years have built a fantastic and loyal business with great associates. Their values and commitment to service align with Telle’s culture,” said Aaron Telle, president and CEO of Telle Tire. “We approached Jerry’s about five years ago expressing interest and have kept in touch ever since. Timing was finally right for both parties, and we are excited to have the opportunity to be stewards of the business and to build upon the successes of Jerry’s Tire.”

Telle Tire said it will retain all nine Jerry’s Tire associates.

The business also announced it acquired the real estate of a former Subaru dealership in St. Louis. The former car dealership will serve two purposes for Telle Tire: providing the business a new tire and automotive service center that is 10,000 square feet with nine service bays along; and giving the company a much-needed corporate office, providing 4,000 square feet of office space.

“We are so excited to have a new location in Webster Groves along with it serving as our new headquarters,” Telle said. “Through all of our expansion over the years, we have continued the office out of the original location from the 1940s, and we are literally busting at the seams. We are going through an extensive remodel of the shop areas, offices and exterior of the building. We are really excited with the investments we are making in this space and project.”

Telle added that it will provide much-needed additional space, conference rooms, a training facility, etc. The new location in Webster is slotted to open for full automotive service on April 1 and corporate offices by June 1. Telle said as the business continues to grow, it is focused on controlling and owning its own real estate. With these purchases, Telle will officially have 20 locations throughout the states of Missouri and Illinois.

