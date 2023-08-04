Telle Tire & Auto Centers Acquires Auto Clinic in Missouri

Telle Tire & Auto Centers completed the acquisition of the Auto Clinic, a two-store operation located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

With this addition, Telle Tire now has seven locations in the Kansas City market and 22 total locations throughout the state of Missouri. The Midwest Auto Clinic is a Goodyear-branded store that will transition to Telle Tire offering full automotive repair services and tire repair in the upcoming months. The Auto Clinic primarily focuses on in-depth diagnostics and will remain branded and operating as The Auto Clinic, the company said.

Lee’s Summit is a growing suburb of Kansas City and greatly expands the company’s Kansas City footprint, Aaron Telle, president and CEO, said.