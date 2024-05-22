TechForce Foundation launches Techs Talk survey

TechForce Foundation recently launched its Techs Talk survey, which the company said is designed to uncover insights into the perspectives, values and experiences of aspiring technician students and new working technicians.

“Most technician surveys in the marketplace today are heavily skewed by responses from GenX and Boomers,” Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation said. “TechForce Foundation wants to specifically gather insights from GenZ future techs and new working techs within their first two years of employment. This gives us better data in building the workforce going forward, and knowledge to address the crippling technician shortage.”

According to TechForce Foundation, the national demand for technicians has created three job openings for every tech school graduate today. Despite the opportunity, many young people hesitate to commit to technician careers or quit being a tech after just two years of employment.

TechForce said it encourages all working technicians within their first two years of employment and all high school and post-secondary students enrolled in automotive, aviation, collision, diesel, restoration, welding and other related programs to take the survey.

The survey, hosted by TechForce Foundation in partnership with Endeavor Business Intelligence, an independent market research firm, is designed to collect both quantitative and qualitative latitudinal data. The survey is anonymous so that participants are free to be transparent when sharing their voices. Results will be shared publicly, when available.