 TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA partner on technician education

The companies said the anticipated result of this partnership is more students enrolling in and completing technical education.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Handshake agreement

TechForce Foundation and SkillsUSA have entered a strategic collaboration to help students garner the skills, education and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians. Through the collaboration, SkillsUSA will introduce TechForce Foundation’s career-building resources to its members, encouraging them to access TechForce, an online career hub that helps students navigate the journey from building their interest and skills to connecting with year-round scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs. Reciprocally, TechForce will educate its network of students and instructors about SkillsUSA membership, which offers opportunities for student leadership, professional development, enhanced curriculum, industry networking and partnerships, and real-world experiences that reinforce lessons learned in the classroom.

“This nonprofit-to-nonprofit collaboration showcases what can happen when two organizations work together for a common purpose,” TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher said. “Both organizations are committed to the outcome of a skilled, passionate workforce, so ensuring our communications channels cross-pollinate ensures our students, and industry, win. With TechForce having over $4 million in scholarships to award this year alone, and SkillsUSA being active in nearly 5,000 schools and over 21,000 classrooms nationwide, it’s a natural alliance that supercharges results for the next generation of skilled technicians.”

The technician shortage remains a persistent challenge for the industry, the companies said. The most recent research from TechForce finds three job openings for every tech school graduate today. The companies said the anticipated result of this partnership is more students enrolling in and completing technical education.

