TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce Foundation has appointed Jennifer Bergeron as its first chief growth officer. In addition, TechForce welcomed Dave Smith, Bill Willetts and Matt Hartford to its board of directors.

“This is a time of growth for TechForce Foundation,” Angie Babin, chair of the TechForce Foundation board of directors said. “With new talent joining the team, new programs like ‘Grab the Wheel’ and Techs Rock Awards being launched, and increased public receptivity towards our message, the future is bright for TechForce Foundation.”

As chief growth officer, Techforce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management to TechForce. Her expertise in strategic planning, team leadership and organizational growth was honed during her thirteen-year tenure as the campus president of NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC, the Foundation said.

The three newest members of TechForce Foundation’s Board of Directors include: