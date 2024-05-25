Team Falken driver earns second place finish on Wildpeak R/T tires

Falken Tire said its Team Falken driver, Justin Hall, secured a second place finish during round one of the 2024 NorCal Rock Racing competition. The start of the event was met with heavy rainstorm, causing the track to be too muddy to practice on, which resulted in the qualifying race also getting cancelled, so a random draw was needed to decide starting positions for the race.

Hall instantly pulled out front at the start and led the whole race until a mishap half-way through the last lap, Falken said. Hall tried to correct an offbeat maneuverer during a turn but was too late in doing so, causing his car to flip. Hall came out of the roll uninjured and was able to address a few issues with the car before going into the second heat.

The second heat also proved to be challenging for Hall, as his throttle pedal broke. Hall was only able to get 50% out of the throttle, forcing him into a disadvantage and race at a much slower speed throughout the rest of the second heat, according to Falken. Although he was racing with a limitation, Hall managed to finish the heat in third place.

As the main race began, Hall was able to race at full capacity as he and his team managed to resolve all the issues with the car. With everything fixed, Hall was able to secure a second place finish after starting at the back of the pack, Falken said.

“We had zero flat tires all day and we were the only team in class to not have a single flat tire,” Hall said. “The Wildpeak R/Ts were hooking up in the sloppy mess and really made me feel confident pushing hard into the rock sections knowing that I would not get a flat tire. After our tough day, second place was a great place to end up.”