TBC promotes Don Byrd to president and CEO

TBC Corporation’s new president and chief executive officer will be Don Byrd. Byrd, who currently serves as TBC’s chief strategy and marketing officer, will replace Sam Kato, effective May 1. Kato will return to Sumitomo, one of TBC’s shareholders.

According to TBC, Byrd’s appointment by the board of directors to president and chief executive officer is a natural transition for TBC and follows a strategic plan developed in collaboration with Kato.

“Don Byrd has worked hand-in-hand with Sam and the other members of TBC’s executive leadership team to build out the company’s current winning strategy,” Kei Kubota, TBC Corporation board member said. “TBC is well-positioned for continued growth, and we look forward to collaborating with Don to help propel the company to even greater heights. We are grateful for Sam’s exceptional leadership and dedication to TBC’s transformation, particularly over the past year, while serving as the company’s president and CEO.”

Byrd joined TBC in April 2018 as executive vice president, TBC and president & COO, National Tire Wholesale (NTW). He was soon named president of TBC purchasing and assumed additional responsibilities as chief marketing and strategy officer. Prior to joining TBC, Byrd served as the COO and president of Tire Centers Incorporated (TCi). Before TBC and Michelin, he spent 19 years at Procter & Gamble in marketing and operations roles.

“We appreciate Sam’s contributions to TBC and wish him continued success. Under Sam’s leadership, we built a strong foundation for the company, poised for growth,” Byrd said. “As CEO, I will continue to execute on this strategic vision. We are laser-focused on providing best-in-class solutions in the mobility and automotive industry and strengthening our wholesale and distribution, and franchise businesses and keeping our stakeholders moving on the road ahead.”

Kato is a 30-year veteran of global automotive businesses. Prior to his appointment as president and CEO of TBC, he served as a director of the board for TBC Corporation from 2015 until 2018 when he was leading transportation businesses for Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. As TBC’s first chief administrative officer, Kato maintained responsibility for legal and compliance, human resources, IT, digital, corporate strategy and communications.