 TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

Bill Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure.

Christian Hinton
TBC Corporation appointed Bill Schafer to the role of chief operating officer for TBC Brands and TBC International. Schafer will report directly to TBC Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Kato, and will oversee all TBC Brands and TBC International sales initiatives, including customer service, commercial tire sales, equipment and non-tire sales, and operations, according to TBC.

Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, a TBC Corporation shareholder, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure, most recently serving as the original equipment & aftermarket VP for the Michelin Beyond Road Business line.

Prior to that role, he served as VP of North America commercial sales, where he played a crucial role in growing sales and market share, achieving remarkable success in the commercial truck division’s turnaround, according to TBC.

News

TBC Corp. employee children enjoy ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, and even ate lunch with the company’s new CEO, Don Byrd.

David Sickels
At one of its South Florida NTW distribution centers, as well as TBC Corp.'s Palm Beach Gardens corporate offices, TBC employees recently had the opportunity to show their children the ins and outs of the company's role in the tire industry during "Take Your Child to Work Day." The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, taking photos, doing media research, and even eating lunch with the company's new CEO, Don Byrd.

