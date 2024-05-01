TBC Corp. employee children enjoy ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

At one of its South Florida NTW distribution centers, as well as TBC Corp.‘s Palm Beach Gardens corporate offices, TBC employees recently had the opportunity to show their children the ins and outs of the company’s role in the tire industry during “Take Your Child to Work Day.” The kids had a jam-packed day learning about tires, taking photos, doing media research, and even eating lunch with the company’s new CEO, Don Byrd.

TBC also had roadway engineers teach the children what tires drive on, how variations of asphalt are made and how different tire treads ride on them with a chocolate asphalt demonstration.