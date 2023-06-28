 Yokohama Tire Releases Educational Video Series During National Tire Safety Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Yokohama Tire Releases Educational Video Series During National Tire Safety Week

The tire tips video series is hosted by veteran racer Tanner Foust.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Tanner-Foust-host-of-Yokohama-Tire-Tips-video-series

Yokohama Tire announced six new “Tire Tips” videos, hosted by veteran racer and Team Yokohama member Tanner Foust. The videos were released in conjunction with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s National Tire Safety Week initiative.

Related Articles

The company said the 30-second to one-minute videos explain to consumers various aspects of tire safety and care. The videos can be found on Yokohama’s social media channels and will be posted to Yokohama’s website under Tires 101.

“We believe having a motorsports vet like Tanner explain to viewers the importance of tires and tire safety in an amusing, easy-to-follow format will really help get the message across,” Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing, said. “Tires influence the braking, steering, comfort, handling, safety and fuel efficiency of the vehicle, and they are also the only parts that actually touch the road.”

You May Also Like

Giti-Tire-Safety
Titan-Big-Bud-700
Trey Thompson ContiConnect LIve
ACA-factbook
News

Discount Tire Named ANC Sports Agency of Record

ANC was named Discount Tire’s sports agency of record for sport advertising partnerships.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Ad Sales Discount Tire

Discount Tire has named ANC its Sports Agency of Record handling sports advertisements. In this role, ANC will serve as the exclusive advertising sales representative and a strategic planning partner for the brand’s TV visual signage in professional and college team sports facilities across the country.

ANC began working with Discount Tire eight years ago, primarily handling spot buys for the retailer in key markets of growth on a short-term basis. Earlier this year, ANC helped Discount Tire secure an advertising package built around TV visible signage in the World Baseball Classic. ANC said it will work with Discount Tire’s internal media planning and buying teams on additional special events as its core responsibilities as the agency of record handling sports advertisement.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
eBay Motors Expands Installation Services For Tire Buyers

eBay Motors partnered with CarAdvise and SimpleTire and shops like Firestone and PepBoys to provide access to its services.

By Christian Hinton
eBay-Motors-Tire-Installation
Autel Launches the Autel Training Academy

The Autel Training Academy at the company’s U.S. headquarters in New York, will provide hands-on one-day and two-day training courses.

By Christian Hinton
autel academy
Monro Publishes Third Annual ESG Report

Monro’s “2023 ESG Report” emphasized sustainable value and relationships with customers.

By Christian Hinton
ESG-Report-Cover-2023
Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due This Friday

The award is open to manufacturers, inventors, publishers, equipment suppliers, tire association executives, tire dealers, tire and rubber recyclers and retreaders.

By Christian Hinton
Roy Littlefield TIA

Other Posts

National Tire Safety Week: Tips to Pass on to Your Customers

Use these tips to educate your customers about their tire health this week.

By Madeleine Winer
national tire safety week tips
Yokohama Rubber is Supplier of OE Electric Truck/Bus Tires

Yokohama Rubber will supply its RY01C tires for Mitsubishi Fuso’s eCanter EV.

By Christian Hinton
yokohama-ev-truck-tire
Ramsey Industries Appoints New President, CEO

Kerry Baskins joins Ramsey Industries as the new President and CEO.

By Christian Hinton
Ramsey Industry CEO
Closer Look: Giti Tire Plant Tour and Drift Along

Travel with us and get a look at Giti’s US manufacturing facility and high-speed Formula Drift partnership.

By Madeleine Winer
Giti-drifting