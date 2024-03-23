 Sun Auto Tire reveals winner of Ford Bronco Sport giveaway

Sun Auto Tire reveals winner of Ford Bronco Sport giveaway

Lowell Anderson entered the giveaway at his local Sun Auto Tire & Service store while receiving a routine oil change.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Sun-Auto-Bronco-giveaway

Sun Auto Tire & Service recently revealed the winner of its Ford Bronco Sport giveaway. The winner, Lowell Anderson, and his wife were handed the keys by Steve Powell, vice president of sales operations at Sun Auto. Anderson, a lifelong Texas resident, entered the giveaway at his local Sun Auto Tire & Service store while receiving a routine oil change for his vehicle. The contest ran for six months and received nearly 800 entries and through a random drawing.

The company currently operates 20 locations in the Houston region and has further expansion plans for the area in the coming years. In the last year, Sun Auto Tire & Service opened five additional locations throughout Houston. The newest stores are located at: 

  • 7727 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond, TX;
  • 26810 Kuykendahl Road in Tomball, TX;
  • 2807 West Grand Parkway North in Katy, TX;
  • 5445 FM 2920 in Spring, TX;
  • 9060 Hwy 6 in Missouri City, TX.

Sun Auto Tire & Service and its family of brands operate a total of 91 stores across the state of Texas. The company’s family of brands operates 435 locations across 22 states.

