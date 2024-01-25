 Sumitomo Rubber North America appoints new director of corporate accounts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Sumitomo Rubber North America appoints new director of corporate accounts

Bob Klimm started with SRNA in 2009 and has led Falken’s commercial truck tire business since 2015.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bob-Klimm-Sumitomo-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, recently appointed Bob Klimm to director of corporate accounts. Klimm started with SRNA in 2009 and has led Falken’s commercial truck tire business since 2015. In his new role, Klimm will focus on supporting the growth and success of SRNA’s main corporate accounts, Sumitomo said.

Related Articles

“With over 40 years in the tire industry, Bob is well-equipped to lead these efforts for our organization,” Toby Beiner, SRNA’s chief financial officer said. “We plan to lean on Bob’s leadership and business expertise to help SRNA continue to grow in 2024 and beyond.”

You May Also Like

Kendall-Schaus-Alliance-Field-Sales-Manager
Andrew-Meuer-liberty-Tire-recycling
Scott-M-Best-One
ZC-Rubber-Marc-Debusschere
News

The Alliance promotes JC Washbish to president

As president, Washbish will work with the Alliance board of directors on organizational directives, business development and industry relations.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
JC-Washbish_Alliance-President-1400

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.’s board of directors has named JC Washbish as president, effective Jan. 1. As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

“We look forward to JC’s leadership as he undertakes his new responsibilities as president of the Alliance,” said Eli N. Futerman, chairman of the Alliance board of directors and co-owner of Hahn Automotive Warehouse. “JC brings youth, enthusiasm and vision to our shareholders as our new leader.”

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400
TechForce Foundation Appoints Chief Growth Officer

TechForce said Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management.

By Christian Hinton
Bergeron-TechForce-Foundation
NETSA Gets New Executive Director

Maguire has been a longtime NETSA member, acting as a board member, secretary and president.

By Christian Hinton
Katie Maguire NETSA
RNR Adds Trish Deschenes to Executive Leadership Team

Deschenes most recently served as the senior director of franchise development for the Intelligent Office franchise.

By Christian Hinton
Trish-Deschenes-RNR

Other Posts

Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
CEOs of 10 Tire Manufacturers Unveil Two-Year Sustainability Plan

The plan emphasizes tire-emission research, circular end-of-life tire management and enhanced sustainability assessments.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Industry-Project tool kit for end of life tires
Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer to Retire in ’24

After 14 years as chairman, CEO and president, Kramer will retire in 2024 as part of Goodyear’s ongoing succession plan.

By Christian Hinton
Richard-Kramer-Goodyear