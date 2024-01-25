Sumitomo Rubber North America appoints new director of corporate accounts

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, recently appointed Bob Klimm to director of corporate accounts. Klimm started with SRNA in 2009 and has led Falken’s commercial truck tire business since 2015. In his new role, Klimm will focus on supporting the growth and success of SRNA’s main corporate accounts, Sumitomo said.

“With over 40 years in the tire industry, Bob is well-equipped to lead these efforts for our organization,” Toby Beiner, SRNA’s chief financial officer said. “We plan to lean on Bob’s leadership and business expertise to help SRNA continue to grow in 2024 and beyond.”