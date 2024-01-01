Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, welcomed Greg Prieto as its director of information technology (IT).

“SRNA is grateful and excited to welcome Greg to the team,” SRNA’s CFO Toby Beiner said. “This is a role that continues to grow in importance as we move further into the 21st century. The success of our business is directly correlated with our ability to advance technologically as an organization. We’re fortunate to have Greg’s expertise and leadership to ensure we continue to move forward.”

A former United States Marine, Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare. Most recently, Prieto served as vice president, IT operations for UnitedHealth Group.