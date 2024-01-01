 Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

Sumitomo Rubber NA welcomes new director of IT

Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Greg-Prieto-Sumitomo-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, welcomed Greg Prieto as its director of information technology (IT).

Related Articles

“SRNA is grateful and excited to welcome Greg to the team,” SRNA’s CFO Toby Beiner said. “This is a role that continues to grow in importance as we move further into the 21st century. The success of our business is directly correlated with our ability to advance technologically as an organization. We’re fortunate to have Greg’s expertise and leadership to ensure we continue to move forward.”

A former United States Marine, Prieto has 20+ years of IT experience, with exposure to various industries including warehouse operations, automotive marketing and healthcare. Most recently, Prieto served as vice president, IT operations for UnitedHealth Group.

You May Also Like

ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
Richard-Kramer-Goodyear
Ryan-Walsh_headshot
Robert-Mathis-Bartec
People

Fountain Tire Leadership Inducted to Northern Alberta Business HOF

Brent Hesje was recognized for his leadership and community impact, emphasizing the power of partnership and mentorship at Fountain Tire.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Fountain Tire_Hesje

Fountain Tire announced its executive chair, Brent Hesje, was inducted into the Northern Alberta Business Hall of Fame last week by Junior Achievement (JA) Northern Alberta & NWT. Hesje was recognized for his lifetime achievements in business and community leadership, including the significant impact made over his 30-year career at Fountain Tire, the company said.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
ATEQ TPMS Tools Promotes Joshua Holmes and Renan Ludscher

Holmes and Ludscher took on new roles, contributing to ATEQ’s TPMS software development as database manager and IT specialist, respectively.

By Christian Hinton
ATEQ combo
Dealer Tire Names Brad Meader as New Chief Financial Officer

Meader joins Dealer Tire with nearly 20 years of experience in finance, M&A and capital markets.

By Christian Hinton
Meader_Brad-
Susanna Tusa to Lead Nokian’s Tire Factory Project in Romania

The Romania factory will become part of the global Nokian Tyres manufacturing network together with the factories in the US and Finland.

By Christian Hinton
Susanna-Tusa-Nokian
Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA

Other Posts

Sumitomo Rubber Recalls 1,900 Wildpeak Tires

The manufacturer said that due to a manufacturing error the tires may have a puncture in the sidewall and leak air.

By Christian Hinton
Recall
CEOs of 10 Tire Manufacturers Unveil Two-Year Sustainability Plan

The plan emphasizes tire-emission research, circular end-of-life tire management and enhanced sustainability assessments.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Industry-Project tool kit for end of life tires
TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards
Dunlop Invests in South African Plant for Tire Production

Dunlop Tires is investing $88.7 million in its Ladysmith, South Africa plant to increase production capacity.

By Christian Hinton
Sumitomo-Rubber-South-Africa_Ladysmith-factory