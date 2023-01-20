 Sullivan Tire Teams Up with Charlie Coyle in New Commercial

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Sullivan Tire hosted Boston Bruin Charlie Coyle, along with a group of local youth hockey players, at the Bavis Sports Complex in Rockland, MA. The event was a shoot for a new Sullivan Tire commercial as part of a partnership between Sullivan Tire and the Bruins Forward and is scheduled to air during Bruins games sometime in December.

“I’m excited about my partnership with Sullivan Tire,” said Charlie Coyle. “Sullivan Tire has been a reliable mainstay in my hometown of Weymouth, as well as throughout New England, and my family is long-standing customers. Sullivan Tire has been a sponsor and supporter of the Bruins for over 40 years, and I’m happy and excited to show my appreciation to them.”

The South Shore native is the newest addition to the long list of Boston’s professional athletes that Sullivan Tire has partnered with over the years, including Torey Krug, James Develin, Dustin Pedroia, Jim Rice, Derek Sanderson, Tommy Heinsohn, and Gregory Campbell.

