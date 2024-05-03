 SRNA promotes Wayne Horne to strategic account manager

People

SRNA promotes Wayne Horne to strategic account manager

Horne has been a part of SRNA for nearly eight years and held various roles throughout his tenure, starting in customer service.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
SRNA-Wayne-Horne

Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Wayne Horne to strategic account manager.

Horne has been a part of SRNA for nearly eight years and held various roles throughout his tenure. Starting in customer service, Horne handled calls and orders and then transitioned to be a part of the fanatic field sales team. From there, he worked his way up to account manager, where he oversaw all direct passenger car and light truck business in the western region. Horne then embraced the role of sales strategist, collaborating with the team for 16 months before being promoted to strategic account manager, SRNA said.

“Wayne has done an excellent job collaborating with the team and providing results,” Scott Bishop, director of sales said. “He continues to be successful at developing and maintaining trust with our customers.”

“Over my eight years in this industry, I have developed strong relationships with my dealers, mainly because of my support to our customers,” Horne said. “As the strategic account manager, I am looking forward to working with new customers and contributing to the company’s growth.”

