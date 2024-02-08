 SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
People

SRNA names new strategic account manager for PLT tires

Deborah Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Deborah-Augsburger-SRNA-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has named Deborah Augsburger strategic account manager for passenger car and light truck tires. Augsburger has been with SRNA for 11 years, holding various account manager positions for both consumer and commercial truck tires in Canada and the United States. Before her time with SRNA, she earned her undergraduate degree and master of organizational management at Bluffton University, completing a dissertation on leadership in multinational organizations.

Related Articles

“Before joining SRNA, I worked in corporate accounts, wholesale, and original equipment with two other multinational tire brands,” Augsburger said. “In my new role, I look forward to working with corporate accounts again and continuing to expand my career with SRNA.”

You May Also Like

PRT-Jan24_22-new-products-1400
Moore-Tires-new-location-600
Cliff-Stewart-SRNA-1400
News

Litens Aftermarket acquires Kenakore Solutions

With the completion of the acquisition, Kenakore’s distribution center will be rebranded as “Litens Aftermarket Distribution.”

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Litens-NewDistributionCenter

Litens Aftermarket has acquired Kenakore Solutions, a third-party logistics warehouse and distribution center. Kenakore has been a partner to Litens for the past seven years, the company said. Through integrating Kenakore’s processes and systems, Litens said it will have enhanced communication capabilities and increased flexibility that enables it to further meet diverse customer demands.

Read Full Article

More People Posts
SRNA names national sales manager (East) for commercial truck tires

Carlos Arguello has been with SRNA for over 15 years, working in corporate retail, regional and national wholesale and international sales.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Carlos-Arguello-1400
Sumitomo Rubber North America promotes Jonathon Bradford as its new brand field specialist manager

A 19-year member of the SRNA team, the company said Jonathan Bradford has experience working with several departments throughout the company.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Jonathan-Bradford
Former Hunter Engineering senior vice president Dave Smith passes

Smith was with Hunter for over 40 years.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Dave-Smith-1400
Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Michelle Cotter to customer care manager

Cotter joined Sumitomo Rubber North America in 2012, and has supported the Dunlop Motorcycle side of the business since 2015.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Hundreds of tire dealers who are part of the K&M Tire network traveled to Atlantic City, NJ for the 2024 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show.

By Christian Hinton
Winners-KM Top Shop
Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class, both on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-2024-KOH-3
WSU researchers work to protect coho salmon from tire wear particles

Researchers said that four types of permeable pavements can act as giant filters, retaining more than 96% of applied tire particle mass.

By Christian Hinton
Salmon-research
Hankook Gauge Index shows consumer interest in off-roading, EV range worries

Hankook found that 50% of drivers are interested in off-roading, but range concerns could limit EV off-road use.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Dynapro-MT2