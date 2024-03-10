SRNA promotes new director of OE for four-wheel and two-wheel businesses

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Rick Zimmerman to director of original equipment for both four-wheel and two-wheel businesses. Zimmerman holds a bachelor of science in business administration, finance from the University of Akron. He’s been with SRNA since Feb. 2013, focusing his time on motorcycle OE throughout the entirety of his tenure.

“I enjoy working with OEMs to provide tire solutions for their future vehicle requirements,” Zimmerman said. “Having spent the past 20 years working in various roles with OE customers provides a broad range of experience to draw from as I start this new opportunity.”

“While on the surface it seems like an overwhelming expansion of responsibilities, I am confident that Zimmerman will be fully capable of handling this based on the outstanding job he has done with the two-wheel OE business throughout his tenure with us,” Mike Buckley, senior vice president of Dunlop Motorcycle Tires sales and marketing, said.