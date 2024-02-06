 SRNA promotes new director of commercial truck tires

People

SRNA promotes new director of commercial truck tires

Cliff Stewart has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry and he spent 18 of them in the tire industry.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Cliff-Stewart-SRNA-1400

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, has promoted Cliff Stewart to director of commercial truck tires. Stewart has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry, holding positions in business development, marketing and sales & purchasing. He has spent 18 of those years in the tire industry, including the past eight years with SRNA.

“I’ve been focused on our original equipment business since 2016, so I’m excited to learn a totally different part of the business,” Stewart said. “With over two decades of experience in the automotive world, I’m confident in my ability to learn quickly and to ensure our commercial truck business continues to grow as we move into 2024.” 

“We trust Cliff to head a very important part of our business,” Darren Thomas, SRNA’s chief executive officer and president said. “He’s played a big role in our success over the past eight years, and I have full confidence he’ll continue to do that in his new position.”

