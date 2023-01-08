 SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website.

Related Articles

Car Talk said its rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and industry professionals nationwide, government safety and durability reports, the overall quality and engineering of the tires, and performance tests in a variety of weather conditions.

You May Also Like

Autel Maxisys diagnostic tools video 4
Vredestin-pinza-ht-marketing
Vogue-Tyre-Classic-White-sidewall
Bridgestone Recall 1400
News

TIA CEO, SEMA WTC to Headline California Tire Dealer Luncheon

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California. Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Dick Gust and SEMA Wheel & Tire Council Select Committee Member Steve Swanson of The Carlstar Group will headline as speakers at the

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
CTDA Luncheon 2023

The California Tire Dealers Association will hold its annual CTDA / 1-800EveryRim New Year Luncheon at Geezers Restaurant on Jan. 26, 2023, in Santa Fe Springs, California.

Tire Industry Association (TIA) CEO Dick Gust and SEMA Wheel & Tire Council Select Committee Member Steve Swanson of The Carlstar Group will headline as speakers at the event. Newly elected CTDA President Chris Barry of The Independent Tire Dealer Group (ITDG) will serve as emcee.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Falken Ends Partnership with Formula Drift

Falken Tires, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. in Japan, will end its Formula Drift driving program as well as its support within the Champ Off Road Racing series. Related Articles – Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023 – RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania – Point S Opens

By Madeleine Winer
Falken Tire formula drift
Bridgestone to Show Vision for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

Bridgestone will showcase its comprehensive vision for sustainable mobility at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Related Articles – Telle Tire Acquires Jerry’s Tire Sales, Subaru Store for New HQ – Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires – Omni United Announces EV Strategy The company says it has

By Christian Hinton
RoboTire Launches at Creamery Tire in Pennsylvania

RoboTire, a Michigan-based robotics and automation startup that designs and deploys systems to change vehicles’ tires, is deploying its fourth-generation tire-changing system at Creamery Tire, Inc., a locally owned and operated tire service center founded in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1988. Related Articles – Bartec Releases Latest TPMS Tool Software Update – Yokohama Pledges Support

By Madeleine Winer
Point S Opens Two Points of Sale in Brazil

Point S has officially opened its first two points of sale in Brazil. The announcement follows news from April this year, when Point S revealed it had signed a master franchisee contract in Brazil with ATO, whose shareholder companies are automotive heavyweights, ADSTA and Orletti. Related Articles – Formula DRIFT Renews Partnership with GT Radial

By Madeleine Winer
Point S brazil

Other Posts

Discount Tire Acquires Land in Phoenix for New HQ

Discount Tire announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction, the company said. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in

By Madeleine Winer
Discount Tire store generic
Gopuff Deploys Openbay+ Subscription Service for Auto Repair

Gopuff recently deployed Openbay+ to help its delivery partners save money on automotive services for their vehicles. Openbay+ is a subscription service that matches drivers with automotive service centers that deliver automotive repair and maintenance services at preferred pricing. Exclusively through Openbay+, delivery partners get upfront pricing on repair and maintenance services and can book

By Madeleine Winer
Gopuff-openbay-subscription
Falken Tires Launches Redesigned Website

Falken Tires has introduced a new website that makes finding the right Falken tires easier, the company announced. Related Articles – Falken Sponsored Drivers Snag Top Posts in GAS Finals – Hankook Tire Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – Chris Barry Elected CTDA President The revised website, which launched this month, includes a more

By Madeleine Winer
Falken Tires New Website
Tyres International Changes Name to Ascenso Tires North America

Tyres International, a Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) subsidiary, will begin operating under the trade name Ascenso Tires North America, the company announced. Since its acquisition by MTPL in 2021, Tyres International has been the exclusive importer of the Ascenso brand to the US and Canada. Related Articles – Yokohama Recalls 6,152 Commercial Tires –

By Madeleine Winer
Tyres-international-Dublin-georgia-warehouse