SimpleTire Launches Car Talk Wrench Awards

SimpleTire says it is the first online tire retailer to feature Car Talk’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Wrench Awards for excellence in the tires space on its website.

Car Talk said its rating methodology for tires requires researchers to analyze over 30 data points across customer satisfaction ratings, survey results from over 800 mechanics and industry professionals nationwide, government safety and durability reports, the overall quality and engineering of the tires, and performance tests in a variety of weather conditions.