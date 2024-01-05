 Shop-Ware Adds Phone Integration to Amazing 7 Software

When an incoming phone call arrives, Shop-Ware designated users receive details about the customer calling.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Shop-Ware-Announces-Partnership-with-A7-600

Shop-Ware released its first direct telephone integration with help from partner Amazing 7. Telecommunications integration across hardware and backend software represent Shop-Ware’s latest expansion of shop management solutions, the company said.

Shop-Ware said the product launch offers staff members context to incoming phone calls, including: current repair status, returning customer inquiries and lifetime value, as well as unidentified numbers for new customers or solicitations. Staff can link to relevant repair orders or customer lookups based on phone number match criteria.

When an incoming phone call rings the shop’s phones, Shop-Ware said designated users receive an in-app notification about the phone call, including customer name and lifetime value (when applicable), most recent visit, repair order status and a link to the repair order. Cases for multiple customer matches or unidentified numbers are also handled. Quick links allow staff to answer the phone informed on the caller context to personalize their response accordingly.

The A7 integration is now available to all Shop-Ware customers. To take advantage of it, subscribers must also be enrolled with A7, the company said.

